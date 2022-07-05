Soo steelworkers back strike vote by 99%

At a special meeting of United Steelworkers Local 2251, membership backed its negotiating team in talks with Algoma Steel with a strike authorization vote of 99% Monday, the union said in a release.

The vote conducted during meetings at GFL Memorial Gardens now puts the union in a legal strike position. It represents over 2,000 workers.

“Strike action is the main weapon unions have against the employers. The strike authorization given by the membership will force the employer to continue to negotiate in good faith or give permission to the Union leadership to call for a strike,” the union said in a release to its members.

The union, led by President Mike Da Prat, met with Algoma Steel for three days in June to negotiate and exchange replies.