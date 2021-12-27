Soo YMCA caps 121st year as pandemic continues

The CEO of the Sault Ste. Marie YMCA says although COVID-19 continues to present some challenges to the organizations, the Y's 121 year history in the city is a testament to its resilience.

"Whatever happens in the community, what ever the community needs, or wants, we're able to make those changes and adjust," says Robert Burns. "You stay relevant, continue to have an impact, and lo and behold, 120 years later, you're still around."

Natasha Collett, the Y's fundraising coordinator, says the uncertainty of the pandemic – especially the lockdowns over the past year and capacity limits – makes event planning difficult.

"With a lot of closures that are happening, we haven't been able to have the events we're used to having," she says. "But, we are working with a number of charities actually and different businesses within the community on some upcoming events that we are hoping we can continue on."

Collett says they will be relying more on the community to assist in raising money for the Y in the new year.

"We're trying to promote third party events where people can do their own event for the YMCA," says Collett. "So, it means that (if) they want to do a fundraiser, they can plan it and then we support them. So we're really trying to push for third party events and we do have some upcoming events and we're just really hopeful that they can continue."

Collett says the Y is hoping to increase memberships in the new year, and will be rolling out some promotions in January and February with that in mind. Meantime, Burns says while he's hoping the province does not go back into lockdown, the YMCA is prepared for that possibility.

"I think we have the resources, and the ability to withstand it," says Burns. "But, it's just been very difficult. Very difficult. Our capital infrastructure is suffering, we need to start addressing some of that."

Burns adds with increasingly stringent infection control protocols, such as capacity limits, physical distancing and PPE requirements, continuing to delivery childcare has also been a struggle. He says he's hoping next year will be more predictable.