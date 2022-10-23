Soo Zombie Walk returns

The annual Soo Zombie Walk made its post-pandemic return on Saturday night. Zombies of all ages gathered at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre ahead of their takeover of downtown Sault Ste. Marie.

Hordes of the undead made their way down Bay Street for the 11th annual event, as ‘resistance fighters’ set up base camp at Clergue Park to stop them. The event is back following a three-year absence due to the pandemic and organizers said people are happy to see its return.

“A lot of people have been asking for this event to come back,” said organizer Brandon Gough.

“Certainly we did what we could the past couple years, but this year we finally decided to come back for the 11th annual walk. A lot of people have turned out for our vendors, the games, and then, of course, the walk.”Organizers of the walk also collected canned goods for the Soup Kitchen Community Centre as part of the admission fee.