Sooke homes evacuated as massive fire destroys construction project

Several homes were evacuated Tuesday night after a large fire destroyed four residential buildings that were still under construction in Sooke.

Firefighters remain on scene Wednesday to extinguish hotspots in the debris.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Steeple Chase at 8:55 p.m. and found four structures completely engulfed.

#sooke fire, I would consider now under control. Photos taken previously. BZ to all the fire departments on-scene as well as Sooke Police and BC Ambulance. #yyj pic.twitter.com/9hyCHGFERC

"Public safety and minimizing damage to the nearby occupied residents was our priority," Chief Ted Ruiter of Sooke Fire Rescue said in a statement.

Videos shared with CTV News show a large blaze spewing thick smoke into the sky in a newly constructed residential area.

The heat caused damage to neighbouring homes, including broken windows.

Approximately 30 firefighters and 10 vehicles were able to get the blaze under control by 9:50 p.m.

The rubble continued to smoke Wednesday morning as firefighters doused the debris with water.

Residents in the area say construction workers routinely work into the night on the residential project.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"My heartfelt gratitude goes out to our first responders, including Sooke Fire and our mutual aid partners, Sooke RCMP and B.C. Ambulance and your families," Sooke Mayor Maja Tait said.

"The quick action of our emergency response teams prevented something that could have been a truly catastrophic event."