Sooke RCMP searching for missing man after dog returns home without owner

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing Sooke, B.C. man who was last seen on Sunday.

Sooke RCMP say that 46-year-old Jerzy Peregudow is believed to have left his home around noon on Sunday with his dog. He is also believed to have been riding an orange mountain bike at the time.

Police say Peregudow was considered missing on Sunday night after his dog returned home without him around 11 p.m.

RCMP are now seeking any information on his whereabouts and are concerned for his wellbeing.

Peregudow is described as a white man who stands 5'11" tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has short black and grey hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.