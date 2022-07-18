Sooke Road traffic delays expected Tuesday

The B.C. government is warning drivers to expect delays along Sooke Road (Highway 14) on Tuesday as workers shift traffic onto two newly constructed lanes between Connie Road and Glinz Lake Road.

Eastbound and westbound traffic will be directed onto the new lanes after the morning rush hour while workers place lane markers and paint traffic lines.

The province says the work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Drivers on Gillespie Road will be directed to the new Gillespie connector, which passes under the newly constructed bridge.

The traffic change marks the final phase of the 2.3-kilometre Connie Road to Glinz Lake Road project, which will feature four lanes to support the expected population increases on southern Vancouver Island, the province said Monday.

The ministry is reminding commuters to drive for the road conditions and to observe traffic personnel and signage.