Sooke unveils $1.3M outdoor sports box

British Columbia Premier John Horgan was in Sooke, B.C., on Sunday to help unveil a new multi-purpose sports box.

The outdoor sports box has rink walls and fencing surrounding it and is built to lacrosse box specifications.

However, the new space can also be used for other sports, such as basketball and ball hockey, and can host community events, according to the District of Sooke.

The facility cost nearly $1.3 million to build, with $892,778 coming from the federal Canada Infrastructure Program, and $400,000 coming from the municipality.

Further tree planting around the sports box is expected to begin in the fall.

The sports box is located 2430 Phillips Rd., north of the SEAPARC rec centre. SEAPARC will operate the sports box itself, while the municipality will maintain any trails and parkland surrounding it.

"Sooke is a beautiful community to live in and raise a family, and we are seeing more and more people moving out here for that reason," said Horgan in a statement Sunday.

"Sooke has waited a long time for this new community sport box, which will be a hub for sports and recreation for people of all ages, for many years to come," he said.