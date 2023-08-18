Soon-to-be father wins $500K lottery prize

Cole Moulton of Hornepayne, north of Wawa, is celebrating after winning a $500,000 prize on a Reel Cash instant scratch ticket.

Moulton, a soon-to-be father, said in a news release Friday that he has been a frequent lottery player since he turned 18 two years ago.

He and his girlfriend were returning from a trip to a casino when they stopped for snacks and Moulton decided to purchase a few tickets, said Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) in the release.

“They were just staring at me – how could I not pick one up,” he said with a laugh, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Moulton said he was surprised to uncover a big win.

“I asked my girlfriend to double-check my ticket, as I didn’t want to get too excited before confirming the win was real,” he said.

“To our surprise, it was.”

Moulton said he cried tears of joy while holding the ticket in his hand.

The 20-year-old plans purchase new car for himself and a truck for his girlfriend.

"I also plan to go back to school and start my own business,” he said.

“It’s a blessing to know that I’ll now be able to take care of my girlfriend and our child, as we are expecting. This could not have happened at a better time.”

The winning ticket was purchased at an Esso on Yonge Street in Richmond Hill.

