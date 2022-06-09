Sorry note left on overdue library book returned to Vancouver branch 51 years later

An overdue library book has been returned to a Vancouver branch, decades after it had been checked out.

But it was an apology note tucked inside author Harry Edward Neal's book The Telescope that captured the attention of staff at Vancouver Public Library's South Hill Branch.

The library posted a picture of the note on Twitter, which reads "Very sorry, it's a bit (51 years) late. But in very nice condition."

VPL's tweet also mentioned that the book borrower would not be charged "a cent for their late return."

As of June 1, late fees have been eliminated on all items returned to the library.

"VPL is for everyone and we don't want fines to be a barrier," reads an update on their website.

"Library fines disproportionately affect those who need the library the most. By eliminating overdue fines, VPL will ensure that critical library services are available to everyone regardless of their socio-economic status."

Items do, however, need to be returned eventually. After 23 days have passed from the initial due date, the library user will be charged for a "lost item." For most materials, including books, video games, and movies, this charge is the item's cost plus $12. For mass-market paperbacks, it's a total fee of $11.

The charge is cleared if and when the item is returned.

Inside the overdue book reads "overdue fines five cents per day, effective Aug. 1, 1963."

If that were still in effect, the borrower could have owed approximately $930.75. But likely, they would have just had to pay $12 for the lost item and the cost of the book, until it was returned.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Lisa Steacy