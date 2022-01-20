Souls Harbour Rescue Mission breaks ground on new shelter

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission has started the groundwork to implement a 12-unit shelter for women in Eastern Shore, N.S.

Organization officials say the shelter will be an apartment block to house women and women with children.

"Being a little set apart form the city, I think will make it an extra place for feeling like healing for women," says Michelle Porter from Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

Set in a rural area, the building is surrounded by water and Porter says she hopes these surroundings will create a healing space for residents. The building is also close to amenities and services.

The shelter will consist of bachelor, one bedroom and two bedroom units.

"Everyone will have their own room complete with a full kitchen and living room, unlike our shelter now which is more sharing accommodations," says Porter.

Anna Tilbury is a resident with Souls Harbour and says she hopes to move into the new building next year.

"I'm hoping and blessing through God's words and God’s movement that we're able to transform ourselves into a better civility of independence," says Tilbury.

The organization has shelters for both men and women, but says they turn people away every day due to overcrowding.

"So it's no secret that Halifax is having a housing crisis, so we're just happy to be apart of that solution," says Porter.

The shelter is scheduled to be move-in ready in spring 2023.