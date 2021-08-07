Sound of Light show delivering 11 nights of fireworks at Canadian Museum of History until Aug. 21

Fireworks will light up the sky over the Ottawa River for 11 nights over the next two weeks.

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Casino Lac-Leamy's Sound of Light Show begins Saturday night at the Canadian Museum of History.

"There's just a little magic operating in the sky during those shows," said Marc-Antoine Massicotte, president of the Sound of Light Show.

The Sound of Light Show runs from Aug. 7 to 21. Massicotte says to accommodate physical distancing, 11 shows have been planned.

"We needed to find a way to accommodate more people, you know as many people as possible but in a safely manner," said Massicotte during an interview on CTV News as Six Friday evening.

"We usually operate a site that has a capacity of up to 10 to 12,000 people, but this year our setup is going to accommodate around 1,800. In order to have a nice crowd and to offer the experience to as many people as possible we decided to do as many nights as possible."

Massicotte says tickets for all 11 nights are sold out.

The fireworks shows are scheduled for Aug. 7, Aug. 8, Aug. 11, Aug. 12, Aug. 13, Aug. 14, Aug. 15, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 20, and Aug. 21.

"The great thing about pyrotechnics is that it's such a universal art, it brings back the child in everyone's heart," said Massicotte.

A note on the Ottawa Tourism website says the show will not be visible to the public outside of the viewing area at the Canadian Museum of History.

ROAD AND PATHWAY CLOSURES

The Alexandra Bridge will be closed to cyclists and pededstrians between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The National Capital Commission says sections of the Voyageurs Pathway on the Quebec side and the Ottawa River Pathway on the Ottawa side of the Ottawa River will be closed during the following times each night of the Sound of Light show.

The Voyageurs Pathway on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River (behind the Canadian Museum of History), between Portage Bridge and the Alexandra Bridge, from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Ottawa River Pathway on the Ontario side of the Ottawa River, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.