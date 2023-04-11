Sounds of gunshots at Yorkdale 'possibly fireworks,' police say

Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto over the weekend.

Police were called to the shopping centre in North York on Saturday at approximately 8:40 p.m.

On scene, officers determined there was no firearm involved and the incident was “possibly fireworks.”

“There was no official lockdown, however individual stores were closing their doors for the safety of their employees and possibly any customers that were in their stores,” a Toronto police spokesperson told CTV News Toronto.

A video posted on Twitter on Sunday showed shoppers running and screaming inside the mall. The video appears to be taken from inside of a clothing store across from Rolex, where an employee is seen pulling the gate of a store closed, securing customers inside.

Fireworks We’re Set Off Yesterday In Yorkdale Mall & People Thought It Was Gunshots! ��#yorkdalemall #northyork #toronto pic.twitter.com/LAc8sbSIQA

Police said there were no injuries.

An investigation is currently ongoing, police say.