Sources: Sudbury Wolves to announce Derek MacKenzie as new head coach

Multiple sources have told CTV News that former NHLer Derek MacKenzie will be named the new head coach of the Sudbury Wolves.

MacKenzie is a Sudbury native who played for the Wolves before going on to an NHL career that included being captain of the Florida Panthers.

He played 18 seasons in the NHL, retiring with the Florida Panthers after the 2018-2019 season. His first NHL team was the Atlanta Thrashers (now the Winnipeg Jets), before moving to the Columbus Jackets and the Panthers.

“I would have been happy just playing a game for the Wolves,” MacKenzie told The Athletic in 2018.

His father, Ken, is a former Wolves coach and is currently an assistant to GM Rob Papineau.

Papineau will formally announce the new coach Wednesday in a virtual event streamed online on YouTube and Facebook at 10 a.m.