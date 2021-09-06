iHeartRadio

South Bruce OPP investigate ATV vehicle fatality

(Scott Miller / CTV London)

The South Bruce OPP is investigating a fatal ATV incident near Teeswater Monday morning.

Police say the ATV rider was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police will provide updates once available.

