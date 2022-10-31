South Bruce OPP issue warning after residents lose combined $500K in recent scams

South Bruce OPP are warning residents to be vigilant after more than $500,000 was reported lost by Southern Bruce County residents over the past six weeks in various scams.

According to a press release from South Bruce OPP, a warning is being issued by police after a “significant amount” of money was lost by residents of Southern Bruce County through various scams, such as the “Bitcoin” and “romance” scams.

OPP say that over the past six weeks, combined losses from these scams total more than $500,000.

To avoid becoming a victim of fraud, South Bruce OPP recommend the following tips:

Never share personal information when chatting with someone online, such as emails, texts, or social media sites

Question any unsolicited Crypto stock trading offers, and thoroughly research online trading and the company/broker before investing

Be wary of someone declaring their love for you after a few only chats, and consider sudden requests for money to be a red flag

“Remember that tech-savvy scammers can create very convincing scams,” OPP say. “They won't hesitate to use the name of a legitimate company to gain your trust and trick you into paying them.”

South Bruce OPP and the South Bruce OPP Crime Unit continue to investigate. Anyone with information pertaining to these scams is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Hey Gramma, I'm in jail, can you send me money so I can get out? If YOU receive this call, hang up the phone and call your loved one to ensure they are ok. Do NOT send any money! This reminder comes after a #senior lost $28,000 to the "Emergency Scam". #NorfolkOPP (1 of 2) ^es