South Bruce Peninsula mayoral candidate passes away

Don Tedford, a candidate for Mayor in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula, has suddenly passed away.

A notice on the Town of South Bruce Peninsula website shared the news Monday morning.

“Mr. Tedford was a dedicated and well-respected civil servant. He recently worked for the Town of South Bruce Peninsula on a part-time basis in the capacity of Chief Building Official. Don’s knowledge and kind spirit will be missed by many,” said South Bruce Peninsula Chief Administrative Officer, Bill Jones.

Tedford worked as Hanover’s Chief Building Official for more than 25 years, but recently started working two days a week for South Bruce Peninsula.

His fellow mayoral candidates expressed their thoughts on Tedford’s passing including incumbent Mayor Janice Jackson who said, “Don was a great guy, an incredibly nice man and I'm stunned this has happened. He and Deputy Mayor Kirkland were good friends and I know Jay is winded by this news. On behalf of my Council and our staff, I want to send our deepest condolences to Donna and the family. We are all mourning your loss. I'm so deeply sorry.”

“I am deeply saddened to hear of Don Tedford’s passing. Although I did not know him well; we shared many of the same ideals for this community, and I have a lot of respect for how he conducted himself always with dignity and class. My sincerest condolences to Donna and the rest of Tedford family in this time,” said mayoral candidate Gary Michi.

Town of South Bruce Peninsula officials say Tedford’s name will remain on the municipal election ballot, because phone and internet voting has already begun.

The remaining candidates for Mayor in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula are Janice Jackson and Gary Michi.