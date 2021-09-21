South Carolina father whose twin boys died after being left in hot car won't be charged
A sheriff said no charges will be filed against a South Carolina father whose 20-month-old boys died from heat after he forgot to drop them off at daycare and left them in his vehicle because he was under intense pressure at work.
-
How will Ontario's proof of vaccination system be enforced in Ottawa?Ottawa bylaw says it will be conducting proactive and reactive enforcement of Ontario's new proof of vaccination system.
-
Two teens arrested at gathering of hundreds on University of Guelph campus: policeGuelph police have arrested two teens following a gathering of hundreds of students on the University of Guelph campus.
-
Despite low number of election victories, advocates say Canada's LGBTQ2S+ candidates are becoming more diverseDespite a low number of victories for LGBTQ2S+ candidates in Monday night’s election, advocates say it’s a positive development to see a more diverse and partisan mix of contenders engaging in federal politics.
-
More wind in Calgary and a cold front later today!Our wind speed will kick from the west this afternoon from 40-50 km/h, with potential to rise just above; however, that will be stymied by a cold front passing in from the northwest
-
Edmonton weather for Sept. 22: Autumn gets off to a warm startThe average high for final week of September drops from 17 to 15 degrees.
-
WECHU reports one new death, 50 additional COVID-19 casesThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Calgary's crowded mayoral contest is currently a 'two-horse race': pollAccording to a recent poll, Jeromy Farkas and Jyoti Gondek are currently well ahead of the mayoral candidate pack when it comes to voter support.
-
Ford invests in $50M electric vehicle battery recycling companyFord Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain.
-
Ontario’s mandatory vaccine certificate program could be in place until at least spring 2022The scientific director of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table believes the province’s proof-of-vaccination system could be lifted in the spring of 2022.