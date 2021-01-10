A third outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at a multi-purpose long-term care and assisted-living facility in South Delta.

Fraser Health announced the outbreak at the long-term care home at KinVillage in a news release Sunday evening, saying three staff members there had tested positive for the coronavirus.

There is also an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at KinVillage's assisted-living facility, where three residents had tested positive as of Thursday, when the provincial government released detailed case information for all care home outbreaks for the first time.

The outbreak was declared on Jan. 3 and no staff members were infected as of Thursday. Fraser Health said in its news release that the active outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living at KinVillage are not related.

A previous outbreak at the assisted-living portion of the facility was declared on Sept. 3 and ended on Oct. 16. Three residents and one staff member were infected, and one of the residents died, according to the province.

The latest outbreak at KinVillage long-term care has led Fraser Health to implement enhanced infection control measures there, including restricting visitors and the movements of staff and residents, and requiring twice daily screening of all staff members and residents.

On Sunday night, the health authority also declared the end of an outbreak at Baillie House in Maple Ridge. Provincial figures show the Baillie House outbreak was responsible for 37 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths as of Thursday.