South Dundas, Ont. man charged with attempted murder

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a South Dundas, Ont. man with attempted murder in connection to the alleged assault of his common-law partner.

Police launched an investigation into a domestic incident in South Dundas Township on Dec. 9.

Police say the investigation found the man "severely assaulted" his common law partner on several occasions.

"Further investigation revealed several historical domestic related offences occurred as well," said the OPP in a statement.

The victim was treated in hospital for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A 40-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder, five counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm, mischief, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Police will not release the name of the accused to protect the identity of the alleged victim.