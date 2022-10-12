South Edmonton shooting victim identified following autopsy
CTV News Edmonton
Sean Amato
A man who was shot and killed in Edmonton on Friday has been identified as 37-year-old Sam McConnell.
Police were called to a house on 106 Street and 79 Avenue at 11 p.m.
"Upon arrival, officers located a male with serious injuries and provided emergency first-aid until paramedics arrived," spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard wrote in a news release.
"The 37-year-old male was treated and transported to hospital by EMS, where he succumbed to his injuries."
A Wednesday autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined McConnell died of a gunshot wound and his death has been ruled a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
-
Greater Victoria School District adds 4 new electric school busesThey're still yellow on the outside, but the Greater Victoria School District's newest buses are a lot greener under the hood.
-
New community health hub brings team based care to BelvedereThe Edmonton Community Health Hub North officially opened Wednesday, bringing team-based care to Belvedere.
-
Colleen Hardwick and TEAM make final pitch ahead of Vancouver electionWith just days to go before Vancouver voters head to the polls, TEAM for a Livable Vancouver mayoral candidate Colleen Hardwick sat down with CTV News to go over the key priorities in her party's platform.
-
N.S. couple hikes 2,194 miles along Appalachian TrailAn unprecedented number of people turned to hiking during the pandemic, including one N.S. couple who were determined to take on an epic adventure.
-
Police defend arrest of man in front of his toddler in viral Vancouver videoVancouver police are adamant officers did “nothing wrong” during the arrest of a man in a vehicle with his toddler inside, as bystanders yelled at officers and filmed the encounter.
-
This Toronto neighbourhood was just named one of the 'coolest' in the worldThis Toronto neighbourhood is among the 51 "coolest" on the planet, according to a survey by Time Out Group.
-
Solid turnout as advance polls open in North BayWednesday was the first day people in North Bay could vote in the upcoming municipal election.
-
Why purple lights continue to be seen in WinnipegOver the past year, Winnipeg drivers have been dealing with a strange problem on city streets: purple lights.
-
Gas prices expected to drop dramatically on Vancouver IslandGas analysts are predicting a 20-to-35-cent drop in fuel prices over the next 24 hours on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.