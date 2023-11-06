South Edmonton warehouse engulfed by late Sunday fire

Firefighters were called to a warehouse in the Parsons Industrial area late Sunday evening.

Flames at the building at 9604 31 Ave. NW were reported around 10:40 p.m. and at one point engulfed the building, according to a video shot by a CTV News Edmonton viewer, Joe Blackerman.

By the time CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, the roof and walls were starting to collapse.

The fire was under control at 4:55 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.