South-end detour means delays for some commuters

A section of Southdale Road West is closed for the next two days, meaning detours for commuters in the city’s south-end.

The City of London, Ont. said the road will be closed from Colonel Talbot Road to Boiler Road beginning Monday until Wednesday.

Drivers needing to get to the other side of the closure can use a detour down Westel Bourne and Pack Road.

This closure is part of the roundabout project at the intersection, installing watermain and sewer infrastructure.

The city said crews are getting a head start on this phase of the project, rather than shutting down the area for 10 days this fall, which was the original plan.

“Crews will be working 24-hour days during the closure, so we can get things back open and moving through the area. With a big project like this, we stage it to try and be efficient and keep access as much as possible. Businesses remain open during the construction time and during this three-day closure as well,” said Jennie Dann with the City of London.

The city said the work completed this week will shorten the planned 10-day closure in November, with the bulk of the roundabout work being completed in December.