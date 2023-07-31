South-end detour means delays for some commuters
A section of Southdale Road West is closed for the next two days, meaning detours for commuters in the city’s south-end.
The City of London, Ont. said the road will be closed from Colonel Talbot Road to Boiler Road beginning Monday until Wednesday.
Drivers needing to get to the other side of the closure can use a detour down Westel Bourne and Pack Road.
This closure is part of the roundabout project at the intersection, installing watermain and sewer infrastructure.
The city said crews are getting a head start on this phase of the project, rather than shutting down the area for 10 days this fall, which was the original plan.
“Crews will be working 24-hour days during the closure, so we can get things back open and moving through the area. With a big project like this, we stage it to try and be efficient and keep access as much as possible. Businesses remain open during the construction time and during this three-day closure as well,” said Jennie Dann with the City of London.
The city said the work completed this week will shorten the planned 10-day closure in November, with the bulk of the roundabout work being completed in December.
-
Two people rescued after float plane crash on Lake SimcoeEmergency crews are investigating after a float plane crashed on Lake Simcoe Monday evening.
-
Southern Alberta couple's retirement dreams destroyed by vandalsA southern Alberta couple's dreams are in shambles after vandals almost completely destroyed what was to be their retirement home.
-
Man stabbed multiple times in Campbell River: RCMPA 21-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Campbell River Friday evening, police said.
-
These Canadians moved to Hollywood to write and act. Now they're on strikeCanadian actors and screenwriters who are part of historic dual labour strikes in Hollywood say they are fighting for the future of their industries -- on both sides of the border.
-
$32M mansion shatters Whistler real estate sales recordA home in an exclusive neighborhood overlooking Alta Lake has sold for $32,000,000, breaking Whistler’s real estate sale price record by nearly $10,000,000.
-
Plane collides with barrier before takeoff at YVRShortly before takeoff early Saturday morning, a twin-turboprop aircraft collided with a barrier at Vancouver International Airport, CTV News has learned.
-
Serious injuries reported following crash involving motorcyclePolice said a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle collided near Commissioners Road East and Sheffield Boulevard around 8 p.m.
-
Families left mourning after young, devoted fathers killed in Kananaskis plane crashThree devoted young men are among the six people who died in a plane crash in Kananaskis on Friday night.
-