South End house under renovation in Sudbury catches fire

Greater Sudbury Fire Services responded to a call around 7 a.m. Saturday just off of Long Lake Road.

A house under renovation on Harju Crescent caught fire. Officials said it’s still unclear whether the fire is suspicious.

Deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell said the home hasn’t been occupied for a while, so the Ontario Fire Marshals Office will be contacted just in case.

Oshell said three stations responded to the blaze and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.