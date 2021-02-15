Ontario Provincial Police say a 22-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash in South Frontenac.

Emergency responders, including the OPP, South Frontenac Fire and Rescue, and Frontenac Paramedics were called to a field just off of Milburn Road at around 4:30 a.m. Monday for a crashed snowmobile.

The 22-year-old victim, a resident of South Frontenac, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Frontenac Detachment of the OPP at 613-372-1932 or at 1-888-310-1122.