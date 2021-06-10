South Glengarry mayor facing child luring charges

The mayor of South Glengarry and warden for the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry is facing child luring charges following an online undercover operation.

Ontario Provincial Police say a Cornwall resident was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation by the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and OPP Digital Forensics investigators.

Frank J. Prevost, 53, is charged with three counts of luring a child.

Police say as the result of a separate investigation involving an adult victim, Prevost is also charged with one count of sexual assault.

The United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry issued a statement on Wednesday confirming Prevost was facing charges.

"No comment will be made at this time as this is a legal matter before the courts," said the statement from the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry.

"SDG and Township councils will be reviewing the matter shortly to determine appropriate next steps."