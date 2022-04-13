South Glengarry teen charged with sexual assault

A 15-year-old in South Glengarry is facing a charge of sexual assault.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers launched an investigation on April 2 into a report of a sexual assault allegation against a young person.

On April 7, the teen was arrested.

The 15-year-old male is charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

Police say there is no risk to public safety.