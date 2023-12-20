South Grenville high school students celebrate Christmas by serving festive meal to neighbouring school

Christmas is all about sharing, spending time with friends and having a meal together.

Students at a South Grenville high school prepared a feast for children and teachers at a nearby elementary school to enjoy.

For students and staff of South Edwardsburg Elementary School in Johnstown, Ont., Christmas came early in the form of a festive lunch.

"It’s wonderful," said Lilly, a student at the elementary school.

On Tuesday, nearly 200 students and teachers enjoyed turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, veggies, mac & cheese and dessert; all of it made to the last detail.

The meal isn’t just about the receiving, it’s about the giving, too. Students in the hospitality program at South Grenville District High School prepared, cooked, and delivered all of the food.

"Christmas is all about giving back," said one of the students while serving food.

"We celebrate friendship, community," says Danielle Ouellet, South Edwardsburg Elementary School Principal, "and it provides for sometimes students who might not have full tummies at home."

Extra food was made, so it could be taken home too.

"It makes me happy, makes me excited for when we do it again and again because we know we’re making an impact on these kids’ lives, and they will never forget this," says Grade 10 student, Kaleigh Caron.

This is the second meal these high school chefs have prepared this holiday season. Last week, they welcomed 600 students to a festive meal at their own high school.

"I have such a wonderful group working here, and I couldn’t ask for anything better," says Chef Brandi Donovan, South Grenville District High School's hospitality teacher. "I had kids that took part in this last year, actually come to me and say when do we start planning for this year?"