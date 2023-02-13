South Island barbershop quartets offer 'Singing Valentines' in support of youth singing projects

Is there someone you feel in tune with this Valentine's Day? Maybe you want to surprise them with a singing telegram to say "I love you" in a different and unique way?

For $60, a barbershop quartet from South Island Harmony will serenade your loved one with two songs, along with a card and flower on your behalf.

Not only will it make your special someone fall in love with you all over again, but it will also be helping a great cause.

Money raised will go to the Harmony Outreach fund, which supports a variety of youth singing initiatives from Sooke to Sidney, B.C.

The Trounce Alley Quartet is one of several barbershop quartets available for hire on Valentine's Day, according one of the group’s members.

"The people to whom we are singing, invariably, are totally surprised, totally caught off guard and they love it," said David Christmas, the bass for the Trounce Alley Quartet.

"They have a big grin on their face and of course they are presented with a card that has the words of their spouse or their partner in it, so when they realize what it’s all about they are thrilled, absolutely thrilled," he said.

A singing Valentine's quartet will come to a location of your choosing anywhere between Sooke and Sidney.

"Singing Valentines are very unique. The barbershop sound is quite different from what most people are used to hearing and the music cheers people up," added Christmas.

"When we sing in this way, people just love it!"

It's first come, first served and space is filling up fast. People can reserve a Singing Valentine at www.southislandharmony.com or by phone 236-464-1979.

"I guarantee we will leave them smiling and happy," said Christmas.