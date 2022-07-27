South Island film commission moving to Langford

The Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission is leaving downtown Victoria to set up a new head office in Langford, B.C.

The new office is in a leased space along Bryn Maur Road in downtown Langford, and it's about twice the size of the commission's previous home.

The team says it's looking forward to using the added space for a boardroom and to collaborate with other non-profit organizations.

The move also comes in anticipation of a new film studio and soundstage that has been proposed for the Western Speedway site on Millstream Road.

"One of our motivations for moving here is the film studio that we are hoping to see by the end of the year or early spring," said film commissioner Kathleen Gilbert.

Gilbert says it looks like the studio is "going to be built and ready for use really soon."

"We've turned away so many shows the last few years because we haven't had a studio, so we're just really excited about being close to that studio," she said.

Langford council is poised to approve the new studio development, but a final vote to greenlight the project has not been scheduled yet.