South Island film commission moving to Langford
The Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission is leaving downtown Victoria to set up a new head office in Langford, B.C.
The new office is in a leased space along Bryn Maur Road in downtown Langford, and it's about twice the size of the commission's previous home.
The team says it's looking forward to using the added space for a boardroom and to collaborate with other non-profit organizations.
The move also comes in anticipation of a new film studio and soundstage that has been proposed for the Western Speedway site on Millstream Road.
"One of our motivations for moving here is the film studio that we are hoping to see by the end of the year or early spring," said film commissioner Kathleen Gilbert.
Gilbert says it looks like the studio is "going to be built and ready for use really soon."
"We've turned away so many shows the last few years because we haven't had a studio, so we're just really excited about being close to that studio," she said.
Langford council is poised to approve the new studio development, but a final vote to greenlight the project has not been scheduled yet.
-
Regina police seek suspect after costly bike stolen at knifepointRegina police say no one was hurt Wednesday evening when a Specialized bike was stolen by a man wielding a knife.
-
Canada's bishops want Catholic Church to issue new statement on Doctrine of DiscoveryCanada's bishops are working with the Vatican in the hope of issuing a new statement from the Catholic Church on the Doctrine of Discovery, the organizers of the papal visit said Wednesday.
-
Branch 25 Legion in the Sault is on the moveThe Maple Leaf that has flown in front of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 in Sault Ste. Marie for the last 55 years has been lowered.
-
RCMP officer found passed out in a Burger King drive-thru after driving drunk in a police vehicle disciplinedA B.C. Mountie who drove his vehicle drunk – crashing it before being found passed out behind the wheel in a Burger King drive-thru, where he later resisted arrest – will not lose his job.
-
Alberta patrol officer passes through Sudbury while raising awareness about PTSDChad Kennedy of Alberta is making his way through Canada while raising awareness about PTSD.
-
-
Record-breaking heat wave poses higher risk for vulnerable peopleHigh temperatures from the record-breaking heat wave hitting B.C. are posing additional risks for more vulnerable people, including seniors, people with chronic illnesses, and those without homes.
-
Man rushed to hospital after being hit with wine bottle in Christie PitsA man has been seriously injured after being hit with a bottle in the Christie Pits neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.
-