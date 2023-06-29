South London neighbourhood gets decked out for Canada Day

With Canada Day fast approaching, one London, Ont. neighbourhood is proudly showing their red and white.

A sea of Canadian flag lawn signs line the sidewalks down Bartlett Crescent in the southwest end of the city.

Darleen Cuthbert, one of the residents in the neighbourhood, told CTV News London a former neighbour originally started the Canada Day trend and that she herself started doing it 20 years ago when she moved into her home on Kinnear Crescent, which faces Bartlett Crescent.

Cuthbert said when the neighbour moved away, he'd left his flags for future display, and so another neighbour picked up the task and continued the tradition.

Cuthbert said it's their way of proudly showing their patriotism every year leading up to Canada Day.