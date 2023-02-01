South London road reopens after 'serious' vehicle collision

Bostwick Road has reopened following a serious crash on Wednesday evening.

Around 7:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to the scene in south London for the incident involving two vehicles.

Bostwick Road was previously closed in both directions between Southdale Road West and Wharncliffe Road South.

The cause of the crash and the extent of any injuries remains unclear at this time.

The investigation has been assigned to members of the Traffic Management Unit.

Police say more information will be provided to the public when it becomes available.