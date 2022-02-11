South Nation Conservation Authority celebrates 75 years with 75 km challenge

The South Nation Conservation Authority (SNCA) is celebrating 75 years this year, and the trails are getting groomed at Warwick Forest Conservation Area near Berwick, Ont. for its first event of 2022.

"This event will help launch our 75 kilometre challenge, which we hope will be a great way to encourage people to step outdoors, into nature throughout the year, said SNCA community lands and outreach manager John Mesman.

The challenge begins on Feb. 12, and is asking for people to keep track of their active minutes on all of the trails and waterways throughout the year.

"At the end of the year we're going to be giving out prizes for those who share their stories with us online," Mesman said. "This is one of our largest forests, about 1,600 acres in size, so there is lots of space for people to come out and visit us with."

The conservation authority formed in 1947 and has multiple conservation areas for the public to enjoy across eastern Ontario, from Brockville to Alfred-Plantagenet.

"We also do all kinds of watershed stewardship work," said SNCA general manager Angela Coleman. "That includes things like tree planting and programs to make clean water in the watershed and working with the agricultural community."

"Throughout the pandemic we've offered the public conservation areas, and we are really focusing on our living legacy," Coleman said. "Most of the lands that we have, there have been some purchasers over the years but there is also a very important donor component."

"We have some very important legacies left behind by individuals in the watershed who wanted to leave their ecologically significant lands for others to enjoy," she said.

Coleman also noted that the authority has seen a rise in people using its trail networks throughout the pandemic. At some areas, the traffic has doubled or tripled.

"People have come from all over the province to experience the watershed assets that we have here," she said.

The South Nation Conservation Authority also operates a series of dams, dykes and water control infrastructure to protect the watershed from flooding, as well as a septic program for 13 municipalities.

"Over a million trees were planted at Warwick Forest, so it's a great area," Coleman added. "(It's) part of a public trust where we have partnerships with the local municipality, provincial government, and conservation authority together with the counties to maintain this natural asset for all to enjoy."

Warwick Forest offers more than five kilometres of groomed trails intertwined through the forest.

"This event is mostly to sign up to show some support and we're hoping we can get as many people registered as possible and then once people register we will mail them a welcome package with some additional information," Mesman said.

"We'll also have some story walks set up over the weekend where families can go and read different stories and different picture books along certain trails as well," he added.

The event is being held for free, but donations are gladly accepted.

"Almost half of our budget is fundraised each year so it gives a lot of opportunity for people who enjoy the things that we have to offer to come out, experience, enjoy, take part in the watershed and if they can to really be part of the conservation effort," Coleman said.

"We'll be selling some s'more kits and for anyone interested in trying out snowshoes or hasn't used them before we'll have about 50 or 60 pairs on site that people are welcome to use throughout the day," Mesman said.

Other events will happen throughout the year to celebrate the milestone, like a fall golf tournament, a maple syrup education program in the spring, and taste the nation partnerships through the summer.

"I'm always so excited when we can go out and showcase those tremendous ecological gifts and, as well, to have families come out and enjoy that," Coleman said. "We take a lot of pride in knowing that this is what the donors wanted whenever they donated some of those ecological gifts for protection to the future."

"We're hoping as many people will come out this weekend but also visit trails throughout the year," said Mesman.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Warwick Forest Conservation Area east of Berwick, 15755 County Road 9.