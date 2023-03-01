South Osborne businesses prepare for short-term pain as major construction begins

South Osborne business owners are expecting construction on a major route to create short-term pains, but they hope it will bring long-term gains.

The inside of Scott Tackaberry's GameKnight Games shop may look medieval, but he is about to face a modern problem – construction traffic.

His Osborne Street business is located near the St. Vital Bridge, which is seeing significant traffic delays due to a bridge reconstruction.

"It's going to make moving in the neighbourhood very difficult," Tackaberry said, standing inside his shop. "We have a fair amount of drive up traffic so people that are driving to us from the suburbs will experience a slowdown."

The project is expected to last two years while the nearly 60-year-old bridge is refurbished.

"It will be a benefit in the long run, but there's the short-term pain in order to get there," he said.

St. Vital city councillor Brian Mayes, who has been using the bridge since he was in high school, said it was time for repairs.

"I've had a number of near misses over the years there and I think that'll be something (that's) a real benefit for the community."

He and Councillor Sherri Rollins, whose ward is on the other side of the bridge, are working together on the project.

Part of the project will include widening the pedestrian and bike path, 1.4 kilometres of new paths, and art along a pedestrian path.

The City of Winnipeg said it spoke with local residents, businesses, schools, and other community members to inform the design.

The city says roughly 400 cyclists use the bridge each day.

Mark Cohoe, the president of Bike Winnipeg, is expecting more people will use the safer route.

"It's really nice, comfortable access for people to get out and to do their grocery shopping by bike, so they can get to the community centre," Cohoe said.

Cohoe says people will want to get off their bikes and into local shops and restaurants.

Wednesday marked 17 years for Wendy May as the owner of Oakwood Cafe. She says she doesn't know how the bridge will affect her yet.

"I use that bridge both (in a) vehicle and bicycling in the summertime and it's desperately needed," May said about the construction. "As inconvenient as it is going to be for a while, I think in the big picture everyone's going to benefit."

She's hopeful people will keep coming to the neighbourhood in the meantime.