South Perimeter Highway construction begins Monday

Construction on Manitoba’s South Perimeter Highway is scheduled to begin on Monday.

According to the Manitoba government, road work will take place at Provincial Trunk Highway 100 (South Perimeter) at Provincial Road 200 (St. Mary’s Road).

The construction will bring lane closures both eastbound and westbound for median work. The speed limit in the construction zone will be reduced to 60 km/h.

The province noted there will be no impacts to PR 200.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of next month.