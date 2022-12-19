South Perimeter Highway crash leaves woman with life-threatening injuries

One woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Winnipeg's south Perimeter Highway Monday evening.

Manitoba RCMP said the crash was reported around 4:10 p.m. west of the Pembina Highway overpass near the intersection of Waverley Street.

According to the province, the westbound lanes of Highway 100 between Pembina Highway and Waverley Street had been closed. They were reopened hours later shortly before 7 p.m.

Mounties said the crash involved a small car and a large cube truck, both of which were driving west.

The woman who was driving the small car was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. RCMP did not have an update on her condition as of Monday evening.

RCMP said officers were on the scene Monday evening investigating the crash.