South Perth resident loses $32,500 to Publisher’s Clearing House scam: police
Stratford police said a resident from the Township of South Perth reported losing over $30,000 to a Publisher’s Clearing House scam.
Police said the resident was told they had won $12,000,000, but before collecting the prize, they were required to send pre-paid Visa cards for the taxes on the prize money.
“The initial funds were sent, however, the victim believed the situation to be a scam and refused to send any more funds,” police said in a news release. “The victim was later contacted by a second individual and arrangements were made to send month through various bank accounts.”
Police said it is believed the scammers got access to the victim’s bank account and made it appear that money was being deposited, with the victim then being asked to forward those funds to various accounts.
Several transactions were sent until the bank account was frozen and the individual was advised it was due to fraudulent transactions, officials said.
-
TTC tokens will no longer be sold anywhere starting SaturdayThe TTC says March 24 will be the last day riders can purchase tokens at third-party retailers, including convenience stores, pharmacies and grocery stores.
-
Enbridge 'disappointed' as environmental review for Line 5 tunnel extendedCanadian pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. has been dealt another setback on its Line 5 replacement project in Michigan.
-
Number with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rises again as BCCDC tweaks wastewater reportingThe number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. rose again this week, reaching its highest level since mid-January.
-
Freezing rain possible this weekendA special weather statement is in effect across southwestern Ontario. Environment Canada said freezing rain and strong winds are possible Saturday.
-
Backstage with Disney’s Aladdin at the NACOn Thursday, CTV News Ottawa had the exclusive opportunity to tour behind the scenes of Disney's Aladdin at the National Arts Centre.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 2 men with sawed-off riflesSaskatoon police arrested two men and seized two sawed-off rifles after executing a search warrant in Riversdale on Wednesday.
-
'Think Brita filter but a thousand times better': New UBC water treatment zaps chemicalsResearchers out of the University of British Columbia have developed a new treatment designed to remove "forever chemicals" from drinking water for good.
-
Missing man from West Shore found safe weeks after disappearanceMounties in Langford, B.C., say a man who was reported missing last month has been found safe.
-
'It was pretty busy': Vendors optimistic about the future of Winnipeg's downtownWith the sale of Portage Place in the works, more people living and working in downtown Winnipeg, and a full slate of events planned for the summer, vendors and stakeholders think the future looks bright for the city's beleaguered core area.