South Porcupine Food Bank officially opens new location to serve people throughout Timmins and beyond

The South Porcupine Food Bank had little time to waste after smoke damage over the summer spoiled its inventory and place of operation. But the community came to its rescue while officials looked for a new place to serve their clients, and they officially opened that new location this weekend.

"We’re pretty excited, said Peter Davis, the treasurer for the South Porcupine Food Bank. "We’ve gone through a couple of months trying to renovate, get things painted, get our new freezers and fridge."

A fire in June, next door to the original location on Main Street, South Porcupine, forced the move. Davis said it hasn't been easy to find a new, accessible building to meet its needs.

He said the Porcupine Mall offered free space for the interim, until Davis secured the Bloor Avenue address after the Timmins and District Humane Society closed its thrift shop.

The South Porcupine Food Bank began serving its clients from the new location Saturday and Davis said it's happening at a good time.

“For someone who’s on a really fixed income-be it a disability income- ... they’re struggling to make ends meet for their monthly rent and everything else, so the food bank really makes a big difference.”

Volunteers said although there is less space in the new location, the rewarding experience of helping people makes up for it.

“It’s going to serve us well. There’s a few things that need to be modified but that comes with any location," said Devon Dysart, a volunteer with the South Porcupine Food Bank.

Davis added, with the cost of groceries going up, he's seeing more families come to use the food bank since August. In September, he said it served one-hundred and forty-six adults and eighty-two children.

He also said, thanks to a grant from Agriculture Canada and some savings, the Food Bank was able to purchase a new van to make it easier to buy, collect and deliver food in bulk throughout the community to other organizations in need.