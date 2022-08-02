South Porcupine resident wins $257K in Timmins hospital draw

Connie Croisier, who is from Kirkland Lake but now lives in South Porcupine, had a Civic Holiday weekend to remember.

Croisier is the July winner of the Timmins and District Hospital's 50/50 lottery, winning $257,618 when the winning ticket was drawn Monday.

"Connie moved to South Porcupine about a year and a half ago from Kirkland Lake," said a news release from the hospital.

"She had noticed the ads we run about our lottery and thought it was a great cause so she would give it a try."

Croisier "was shaking" when she got the news.

"She had just told her mom the other day that 'July was our month,'” the release said.

Croisier said she plans to share the money with her mom and aunt.

August’s jackpot is more than $26,000. More details can be found here.