An adventure therapy program operated near South River, Ont., south of North Bay, is being shuttered by the provincial government at the end of April.

For the last 50 years, Project Development Through Adventure, Responsibility and Education (DARE for short) has helped troubled Ontario youth turn their lives around.

“It’s very common to see adults in our program 10 or 20 years ago wanting to come up with their wife and children to see the place that turned their life around,” said Stephen Glass, president of Wendigo Lake Expeditions board.

Project DARE operates under contract with the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services and Wendigo Lake Expeditions Inc. It doesn’t operate like a normal detention centre.

Heartbreak, disappointment

Instead, it takes male youth in Ontario who have been sentenced to open custody. The youth go into the wilderness and participate in outdoor activities such as dog sledding, camping and other team-building exercises. The goal is to teach them important life skills to help them do better at home.

“(There’s) heartbreak and disappointment because we recognize the falling number of youth in open custody for years,” said Glass.

Citing declining numbers, the Ford government announced it's closing 26 youth detention centres, including several in the northeast.

The Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services said the province has seen an 81 per cent reduction in admissions to the facilities since 2005, meaning many of the facilities were underutilized.

“The decision to close any facility is a difficult one. However, these changes are in line with recommendations made by the auditor general,” said the ministry in a statement to CTV News. “These actions will address significant underutilization and build a sustainable system that will fully support youth in conflict with the law.”

The project was launched to provide an alternative to jail for behaviorally challenged youth struggling with trauma, addiction and mental-health issues.

Open custody program

It was then designated as an open custody program in 1984. The majority of youth in the program were on probation; years later, it was directed to focus on youth in open custody as there was a shortage of beds in the youth justice system.

“In recent history, we hit our height in providing a 24/7 service to up to 38 young people in three, 10-bed programs and supporting an additional eight-bed wilderness program,” said Glass.

Over the last 25 years, the province slashed Project DARE’s funding four separate times.

“For years, we have been imploring the Government of Ontario and the ministry to sit down with us to give a new mission or revised mission to serve the young people,” said Glass.

The ministry said the open custody program had a utilization rate of only 26 per cent during the 2019-20 fiscal year.

“In the 2019-2020 year, there were five facilities that had zero youth for a majority of the year and 13 facilities that had an average of only one youth for a majority of the year,” the ministry said.

Throughout its five decades of service to youth, Project DARE became the longest continuously operating therapeutic adventure program in North America. Glass questions whether the ministry is actually aware of the unique history and qualities program.

“It’s never too late to turn around and do the right thing,” he said. “The ministry still has the chance to recognize the error that has been made and to turn around and choose a better path.”