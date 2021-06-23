South Rustico, P.E.I. woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Union

A 26-year-old woman from South Rustico, P.E.I, has died after a single-vehicle crash in Union on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say members of the West Prince RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 12, north of Matthews Lane. The driver of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of her injuries. A 47-year-old man, who was a passenger in the vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the vehicle travelling on Route 12 lost control, left the roadway, flipped over and struck a tree.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

An RCMP collision specialist was at the scene to gather evidence and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.