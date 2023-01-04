South Simcoe police attend OPP officer's funeral just months after deaths of two of their own

Just months after the deaths of two of their own, South Simcoe police officers returned to the Sadlon Arena in Barrie, Ont. to join thousands of first responders paying their final respects to OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala Wednesday.

Pierzchala, 28, was gunned down in an "ambush attack" on Dec. 27 while responding to a call for a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont.

In October, two South Simcoe police officers, Const. Morgan Russell, 54, and Const. Devon Michael Northrup, 33, were fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home while responding to a disturbance call.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit confirmed neither officer drew their weapons before being shot.

The 22-year-old gunman was also killed in the house after exchanging gunfire with a third officer who was uninjured.

The officer's deaths brought the issue of police safety to the forefront and sparked discussions about the dangers that police officers face on a daily basis.

The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police has called for a review of officer safety protocols and for the province to provide additional resources and support for first responders.

With files from The Canadian Press

The South Simcoe Police Service was proud to join thousands of officers and first responder partners today in #Barrie to pay final respects and honour the life of fallen #OPP Constable Greg Pierzchala. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. #HeroesInLife @OPP_News pic.twitter.com/kV7LJvXctu