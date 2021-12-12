South Simcoe Police help CTV build a 'Toy Mountain'
There are just a few days remaining in the 2021 CTV Toy Mountain Campaign.
Today, members of the South Simcoe Police Service are in Alcona, helping us continue to bring in as many toys as possible before the end of this year's fundraiser.
"We are members of the community as well, and it's nice that we're out here with our community members, at a positive event," says Inspector Sheryl Sutton. "Everybody's happy; everybody's been really generous, so it's nice to see the community working with us and us working with the community."
The officers are stationed outside Alcona's Sobey's location. In addition to collecting new, unwrapped toys, the officers are pulling double duty, collecting food donations for the Innisfil Food Bank.
"We go to families that really don't have what they need to support their families," says Sutton. "So our officers see it every day, and for us to be able to give back to our community means a lot to us."
CTV's Toy Mountain Campaign officially ends on Wednesday. If you'd like to help, click here.
