South Simcoe police help give big boost to Toy Mountain campaign

The spirit of the Christmas season was front and centre today as the community came together to help CTV's efforts to raise a mountain of toys for those in need.

The South Simcoe Police Service spearheaded Sunday's fundraising initiatives outside Bradford's Canadian Tire location. It's one of a few that officers will be leading to help CTV's Toy Mountain campaign.

"It's about giving, but it's not just about giving the gifts," says Special Constable Elisabeth Aschwanden. "We're giving hope; we're giving smiles; we're giving opportunities to put happiness on every child out there."

The campaign first kicked off on Nov. 15 to collect as many new, unwrapped toys and gift cards as possible, ensuring no child is forgotten this holiday season.

"We're getting donations right now from the smallest children that are having a difficult time trying to walk up to our trailer, right up to our seniors in our community. Everybody is out here to support," Aschwanden says.

South Simcoe Police will next be helping on Sun. Dec. 12 at the Sobey's on Jans Boulevard in Innisfil.

For more information on how you can help, click here.