South Simcoe Police helping Toy Mountain with 'Weekend of Giving'

With a little more than two weeks to go, the South Simcoe Police Service is lending a big helping hand to CTV's Toy Mountain Campaign.

This coming weekend marks what the service is calling a 'Weekend of Giving.' Police officers will be out in full force starting tomorrow night at the Canadian Tire & Sobey's in Bradford, collecting new, unwrapped toy donations and non-perishable food items for those in need.

"Every year, we team up with CTV Barrie to make a difference to those in need in our communities, and every year we are deeply touched by the caring and generosity of our residents, businesses and local organizations," Acting Chief John Van Dyke said in a news release. "We look forward to seeing you during the Weekend of Giving events. Thank you for helping us help others."

On Friday, officers will be stationed at the following locations from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.:

Canadian Tire – 430 Holland Street West

Sobey's – 40 Melbourne Drive

CTV News Barrie will be broadcasting live from the Canadian Tire location throughout our 6 p.m. broadcast Friday.

Then on Saturday, the collection continues, but this time in Innisfil at the following places from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.:

Canadian Tire – 1455 Innisfil Beach Road

Sobey's – 2080 Jans Boulevard

For information on how you can donate online, click here.