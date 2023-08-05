iHeartRadio

South Simcoe Police investigating shooting in Bradford West Gwillimbury


South Simcoe Police cruiser.

South Simcoe Police are appealing to the public for information after reports of a shooting in Bradford Friday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 7 p.m. in the area of West Park Avenue and Aishford Road.

Investigators confirmed a shooting did happen upon arrival but said there were no injuries and no arrests were made.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact police.  

