Three lost dogs reunited with their family
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
South Simcoe Police (SSP) officers were on 'paw patrol' Tuesday morning, rescuing three cuddly canines who wandered from their home in Bradford.
SSP said the officers found three large dogs roaming around the 5th Line near Highway 400 after a Bradford West Gwillimbury employee called police out of concern.
Police kept the dogs, who were wearing tags, at headquarters until they could notify Bylaw Animal Control.
Police said the dogs, named Benny, Oakley and Otis, were reunited shortly after 8 a.m. with their owners.
