South Simcoe police search for suspect after alleged sexual assault

South Simcoe police are looking to identify a suspect regarding an alleged sexual assault in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Police say the incident happened on the east sidewalk of West Park Avenue near Miller Park Avenue sometime before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The suspect reportedly grabbed a woman walking with her children southbound on West Park.

The victim pushed the suspect away before heading home and calling the police. Police say the woman wasn’t hurt during the altercation.

Police describe the suspect as male, 16-18 years old, thin build, five-foot-eight-inches to five-foot-10 inches tall, with short hair and no facial hair.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt, dark, knee-length shorts, sneakers and a black backpack.

Anyone with information or security/dash camera footage is asked to contact Detective Constable Dan Raymond at 905-775-3311 ext. 1027, dan.raymond@southsimcoepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.