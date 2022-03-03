Suspects wanted in alleged LCBO robbery in Bradford
Operations Floater
Jonathan Guignard
The South Simcoe Police Service is turning to the public to help identify two suspects involved in an alleged shoplifting incident in Bradford, Ont.
Police said a man and woman stole bottles of alcohol at the Holland Street West LCBO at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
The alcohol was placed in the bag the woman was carrying. Both suspects left without attempting to pay, according to police.
Anybody who can identify the suspects or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police Service at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
