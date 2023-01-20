South Simcoe Police Service has a new police chief.

Deputy Chief John Van Dyke will bring his 34 years of policing experience to the role of chief, the Bradford West Gwillimbury/Innisfil Police Services Board announced Friday.

"I look forward to working with our members and community partners to meet the challenges of modern policing," stated Chief Designate Van Dyke.

The Bradford-born Van Dyke took the reigns from Chief Andrew Fletcher, who retired in September.

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead this organization and serve our communities as the Chief of Police," Van Dyke said.

A date for the swearing-in ceremony has yet to be announced.