South Simcoe police sound the alarm on surge in 911 misdials after 70 calls reported in one shift

South Simcoe police urge the public to avoid accidental 911 calls after receiving 70 misdials in a single shift.

"As a result, our communicators are spending one-quarter of their working shift calling numbers back, which unfortunately ties them up to receive other emergency calls in a timely manner," police stated.

Police say the surge in accidental calls could be linked to recent software updates to Emergency SOS settings on cell phones, making it easier to unintentionally dial 911.

"We encourage cell phone users to turn off this setting," the service said.

To turn it off, go to Settings and choose Emergency SOS on iPhone and Safety and Emergency on Android, followed by Emergency SOS, and review the settings.

PREVENT ACCIDENTAL 911 CALLS

Police suggest other methods to avoid making unintentional 911 calls, including not leaving cell phones loose in purses, pockets, or vehicle cup holders.

"If the side button is pressed five times, it will initiate emergency mode and place a 911 call," police say.

They ask cell phones be kept away from children, including old phones with no SIM card or cell phone plan.

"It will still make a connection when 911 is dialed."

Police add that programming 911 into a phone is a bad idea, as is calling the emergency number to see if it works.

"If you accidentally call 911 and do not require emergency assistance, it is vital for you to stay on the line so our call takers can confirm there is not an emergency," police concluded.